Live Now
WATCH: Exclusive Coverage of Impeachment Hearings

Eyeing terror threat, Swiss mull limits on sale of chemicals

Posted: / Updated:

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s executive branch wants to make it harder for the public to obtain certain chemicals like fertilizer, pool-cleaning products or solvents that could be used in attacks by extremists.

The proposal Wednesday from the seven-member Federal Council would require authorization from the federal police for purchases of about 100 products it terms “explosives precursors” and which are sold in pharmacies, hardware stores and specialized shops. Farmers and some other sectors would get an exception.

Parliament is set to debate the proposal starting next spring.

The council noted the sale of products like hydrogen peroxide or nitrates has been limited in the European Union since 2014. Switzerland is not in the bloc but borders four member states.

In a statement, the government said it was “aware of the risk” that some chemicals sold in Switzerland could be used by terrorists.

The Swiss Federal Police has already put vendors on alert about such sales since 2016 and has tallied 57 “suspicious” transactions since September that year.

Fedpol spokeswoman Anne-Florence Debois acknowledged that Switzerland was “not an island” in Europe, and said the council was aware that the Alpine country could become a sort of “supermarket of terrorists” if action isn’t taken to restrict the sale of such chemicals.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold"

Kids Dieting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Dieting"

Keep Clean this Flu Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep Clean this Flu Season"

BSC Women's basketball team

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Women's basketball team"

Homeless Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless Children"

A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Fine Arts Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fine Arts Grant"

Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

BSC VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC VBall"

Macy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Century VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century VBall"

Independent Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent Living"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Parshall School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall School"

Parshall Security System

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall Security System"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge