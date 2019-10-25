Rabbit-eared tortoise pleases at Key West Fantasy Fest

In this Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Donna the tortoise crawls on the Fantasy Fest Pet Masquerade stage in Key West, Fla., costumed as characters from the classic fable “The Tortoise and the Hare.” The event was one of many activities during Key West’s 10-day costuming and masking festival that continues through Sunday, Oct. 27. (Rob O’Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — The often-decadent Fantasy Fest is in full flair this weekend in Key West.

At Wednesday evening’s family friendly Pet Masquerade, entrants included costumed dogs, cats and a tortoise carrying a plush rabbit themed “The Tortoise and the Hare,” drawing inspiration from the fable of the same name.

The overall winner was Diana Benton of Titusville, Florida, who dressed her two cats as country artists Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton, subscribing to the festival’s musical theme of “In Tune But . Off Key.”

Upcoming highlights include Friday afternoon’s masquerade march and a parade with floats and flamboyantly costumed marching groups. Saturday night’s parade is expected to draw some 60,000 revelers.

The 10-day festival ends Sunday after a children’s carnival and an afternoon dance party.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

