Female minister, 34, tapped to become Finland’s youngest PM

Posted: / Updated:

The candidate for the next Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, smiles after she won the SDP’s Prime Minister candidate vote against Antti Lindtman, in Helsinki, Finland, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. A 34-year-old minister and lawmaker has been tapped to become Finland’s youngest prime minister ever and its third female government head, replacing former Cabinet leader who resigned Tuesday. (Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP)

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A 34-year-old minister and lawmaker has been tapped to become Finland’s youngest prime minister ever and its third female government leader.

The council of Finland’s ruling Social Democratic Party in a tight 32-29 vote late Sunday picked Sanna Marin over rival Antti Lindtman to take over the government’s top post from incumbent Antti Rinne.

Having emerged as Finland’s largest party in the April election, the Social Democrats can appoint one of their own to the post of prime minister in the Nordic nation of 5.5 million.

Marin has been the party’s vice chairwoman, a lawmaker since 2015 and served as until this week as the minster for transport and communications.

Prime Minister Antti Rinne stepped down Tuesday after a key coalition partner, the Center Party, withdrew its support, citing lack of trust. The Center Party also criticized Rinne’s leadership skills prior to a two-week strike by the country’s state-owned postal service Posti in November that spread to other industries.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Holiday Travel Scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Travel Scams"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Girl's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl's Basketball"

Boy's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy's Basketball"

Ascension Google

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ascension Google"

Touchmark Tempos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Touchmark Tempos"

Protecting Privacy/Data

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protecting Privacy/Data"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-7-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-7-19"

Parkinson's Disease

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parkinson's Disease"

U-Mary vs Minot State hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary vs Minot State hockey"

Mandan Lions Tournament Day 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Lions Tournament Day 1"

WF Sheyenne vs Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF Sheyenne vs Mandan"

KX Storm Team SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Vote on Voting Rights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vote on Voting Rights"

Trenton Radenz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trenton Radenz"

Bismarck Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Girls Basketball"

Dickinson Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Girls Basketball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/6"

Student Enrollment MPS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Student Enrollment MPS"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge