Live Now
WATCH: Good Day Dakota

Firm hands out $10M in holiday bonuses to 198 employees

Posted: / Updated:

In this image released by St. John Properties, employees of the Maryland real estate firm react after finding out the company is surprising them with $10 million in bonuses at a holiday party, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Baltimore. (Wendy Hickok Photography via AP)

BALTIMORE (AP) — A commercial real estate developer is handing out a total of $10 million in bonuses to its 198 employees.

WTOP reported Monday that Baltimore-based St. John Properties announced the bonuses at the company’s holiday party.

Edward St. John, the founder and chairman of the company, said the amount of money that each employee gets is based on tenure. The average bonus was $50,000, but some employees will get upward of $250,000.

The company has employees throughout Maryland and northern Virginia. The bonuses celebrate the company’s achievement of developing 20 million square feet of office space, retail and warehouses. That real estate is spread out over eight states.

Edward St. John said that he is “thankful for every one of our employees for their hard work and dedication. I couldn’t think of a better way to show it.”

The company was founded in 1971. It has retail and warehouse space in Maryland, Virginia, Colorado, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Utah and Wisconsin.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Mandan Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Boys Basketball"

KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast 12/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast 12/11"

Berthold Elementary students shop for a purpose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Berthold Elementary students shop for a purpose"

Watford Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford Safety"

Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Basketball"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

Hazen-Beulah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen-Beulah"

Naughty Elf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Naughty Elf"

Silent Auction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silent Auction"

School Improvement

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Improvement"

Wreaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wreaths"

Holiday Mail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Mail"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Wettest Fall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wettest Fall"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/11"

Were The Wind Chills Really Colder When We Were Kids?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Were The Wind Chills Really Colder When We Were Kids?"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-11"

Another Round Of Cold Air With Snow Moving In Later Today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Another Round Of Cold Air With Snow Moving In Later Today"

ESPORTS UPDATE

Thumbnail for the video titled "ESPORTS UPDATE"

Bismarck-Mandan boys basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck-Mandan boys basketball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge