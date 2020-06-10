Florida city known for mermaids now sleeps with the fishes

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2007 file photo, performers with the Weeki Wachee mermaid attraction practice in Weeki Wachee, Fla. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed legislation dissolving the city of Weeki Wachee, known for its mermaid shows. The mermaids at Weeki Wachee State Park have been a staple of Florida tourism since 1947. (George Skene/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida city known for its mermaid shows now sleeps with the fishes.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation on Tuesday dissolving the city of Weeki Wachee.

The city located about 50 miles north of Tampa was founded in 1966 to help put the Weeki Wachee mermaid attraction at a state park onto maps and road signs, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

But with only 13 residents, the city was insolvent and offered no visible services to a small business community paying its taxes.

The city’s demise will have no real effect on the Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, officials said.

The mermaids at Weeki Wachee State Park have been a staple of Florida tourism since 1947. Women dressed in fishtails perform underwater shows in the springs while viewed by an audience sitting in a theater on the other side of a glass partition.

The park is currently closed because of coronavirus concerns.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/10"

Wednesday's forecast: mostly sunny & warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's forecast: mostly sunny & warmer"

CountryHouse

Thumbnail for the video titled "CountryHouse"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dickinson Roughriders Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Roughriders Baseball"

Ballot Drop Off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballot Drop Off"

Money for a Cause

Thumbnail for the video titled "Money for a Cause"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/9"

Ballots Coming In

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballots Coming In"

Sleepy Hollow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sleepy Hollow"

Financial Aid for Artists

Thumbnail for the video titled "Financial Aid for Artists"

Homicide Investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homicide Investigation"

School District Merge

Thumbnail for the video titled "School District Merge"

Change Makers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Change Makers"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/9"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/9"

STEELE TEACHERS

Thumbnail for the video titled "STEELE TEACHERS"

Tuesday forecast: overcast & cool

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday forecast: overcast & cool"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge