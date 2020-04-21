Florida restaurant finds NY man’s wedding ring 3 years later

Posted: / Updated:

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Three years ago, a New York couple was enjoying a meal by the water at a South Florida restaurant when the man’s wedding ring slipped off his finger, through the wooden floorboards, apparently lost forever.

Recently, Coconuts restaurant manager Ryan Krivoy decided to replace the wooden patio deck since the Fort Lauderdale restaurant is only serving take-out during the coronavirus pandemic.

He found a gold coin, $100 bills, piles of mud and a silver wedding ring with the inscription, “Mike & Lisa 08-21-15.”

The restaurant’s marketing manager Sasha Formica thought it was a long shot, but decided to post a picture of the ring on Facebook. The post was shared about 5,000 times, making its way to Mike and Lisa.

Three days later, the happy wife called to claim the ring, the Sun Sentinel reported. She even texted pictures of her and her husband eating there in 2017 as proof.

The restaurant shipped the ring back to the couple.

Krivoy took the $100 bills and a rare coin from 1855 that may be worth as much as $2,000 for the tip jar to share with the staff.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tuesday forecast: from snow to 70s all in the same days

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday forecast: from snow to 70s all in the same days"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/21"

Scranton Schools Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scranton Schools Ahead"

MAFB Welcome Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB Welcome Home"

Beulah Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah Softball"

Bismarck Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Softball"

Lincoln Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Marathon"

Monday, April 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, April 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Robert Suhr KX News Covid-19 Religion Story 4-20-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News Covid-19 Religion Story 4-20-20"

investigation Complete

Thumbnail for the video titled "investigation Complete"

Minot Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Fire"

Border Separation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Separation"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/20"

Doosan Bobcat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doosan Bobcat"

Hold on to your hat! Today will be windy!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hold on to your hat! Today will be windy!"

Beach Prom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beach Prom"

Help for Recovering Addicts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Help for Recovering Addicts"

COVID-19 Scam Reminders

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Scam Reminders"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge