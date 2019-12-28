Football-making town sets record for most thrown at once

ADA, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio town long associated with the manufacturing of footballs has set a Guinness World Record for the most thrown at the same time.

The organization certified the record after the attempt was made Oct. 25 by 950 people simultaneously throwing a football on the Ada War Memorial Stadium football field, the Lima News reported this week.

Students from kindergarten through 12th grade joined teachers, coaches, bus drivers, school staff and community members to set the record.

The Wilson Football Factory in Ada donated more than 1,000 commemorative footballs for the attempt. Workers at the factory make about 3,000 footballs a day, cutting, stitching and lacing each by hand in a 25-step process.

The company supplies the football used by the NFL.

