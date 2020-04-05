Forest fire near Chernobyl boosts radiation level

Posted: / Updated:

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — A forest fire is burning in the evacuated area around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and is causing elevated radiation levels, authorities said Sunday.

The blaze has spread to about 100 hectares (250 acres), said Yehor Firsov, head of Ukraine’s state ecological inspection service.

The emergency services ministry said 130 firefighters and two planes were laboring to put out the fire. It said radiation levels had increased at the fire’s center.

The blaze is within the 2,600-square-kilometer (1,000-square-mile) Chernobyl Exclusion Zone established after the 1986 disaster at the plant that sent a cloud of radioactive fallout over much of Europe. The zone is largely unpopulated, although about 200 people have remained there despite orders to leave.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amidon Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amidon Testing"

Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Basketball"

Germ Off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Germ Off"

Off-sale Take out

Thumbnail for the video titled "Off-sale Take out"

MLK Assassination Anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "MLK Assassination Anniversary"

Abbot Rapid Test

Thumbnail for the video titled "Abbot Rapid Test"

Local Newspaper Cuts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Newspaper Cuts"

Legion Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legion Baseball"

Robert One Minute 4-4-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-4-20"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 4-4-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 4-4-20"

Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennis"

Free Ice Cream

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free Ice Cream"

Local Businesses Staying Alive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Businesses Staying Alive"

Job Service Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Job Service Update"

COVID-19 Case Numbers 4-4

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Case Numbers 4-4"

TRNP Partial Closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "TRNP Partial Closure"

Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Basketball"

Stadium Lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stadium Lights"

Sanford Virtual Docs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanford Virtual Docs"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge