Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5

Former Kasabian frontman pleads guilty to assault

Posted: / Updated:

Tom Meighan, ex-Kasabian singer, arrives at Leicester Magistrates’ Court, Leicester, England, Tuesday July 7, 2020, where he is appearing on a domestic assault charge. Kasabian said in a statement on Monday July 6 that Meighan “is stepping down from the band by mutual consent. Tom has struggled with personal issues that have affected his behavior for quite some time and now wants to concentrate all his energies on getting his life back on track.” (Jacob King/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan was sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty Tuesday at Leicester Magistrates’ Court to assaulting his former fiancée.

The case came a day after Meighan quit the band, releasing a statement saying he was dealing with “personal issues.”

Closed circuit television footage of the attack was played in court as 39-year-old Meighan wiped his eyes and held his head in his hands.

His lawyer Michelle Heeley told the court he “offers his sincere apologies to the people he has let down and he has sought to address his offending behavior.’’

Founded in the English city of Leicester in 1997, Kasabian released its self-titled first album in 2004. The band has released six albums and headlined Glastonbury and other major music festivals.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tom's Tuesday #OneMinuteForecast 7/7 (SUPERSIZED)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom's Tuesday #OneMinuteForecast 7/7 (SUPERSIZED)"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/7"

Tuesday's Forecast: Prepare for overnight storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's Forecast: Prepare for overnight storms"

NDC JULY 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 7"

Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Larks"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Mandan Chiefs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Chiefs"

DAPL shutdown means a win for Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

Thumbnail for the video titled "DAPL shutdown means a win for Standing Rock Sioux Tribe"

Metros Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Metros Baseball"

DJGA Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "DJGA Golf"

Monday, July 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, July 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Minot Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Fire"

Why Do You Wear a Mask?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why Do You Wear a Mask?"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/6"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Uffda Booth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uffda Booth"

Water Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Testing"

Water Intake

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Intake"

Outdoor Seating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Outdoor Seating"

Tom's #OneMinuteForecast 7/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom's #OneMinuteForecast 7/6"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss