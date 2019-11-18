1  of  2
Live Now
WATCH: Exclusive Coverage of Impeachment Hearings WATCH: KX News at Noon

France, Denmark call for more unified asylum rules in Europe

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen, left, is welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron for a lunch at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen is in Paris for bilateral talks. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PARIS (AP) — France’s President Emmanuel Macron and Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen have called for more unified European Union rules on granting asylum to better handle uncontrolled immigration.

In a joint statement in Paris Monday, the two pushed for a “reinforced protection” of European external borders. Macron said he hoped the EU will be able to make progress on the issue in coming months.

Frederiksen said the present asylum system is “inhumane.”

Europe has for years seen a major influx of migrants fleeing war and poverty.

Both leaders said they also have shared views on fighting climate change and protecting the European social model.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold"

Kids Dieting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Dieting"

Keep Clean this Flu Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep Clean this Flu Season"

BSC Women's basketball team

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Women's basketball team"

Homeless Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless Children"

A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Fine Arts Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fine Arts Grant"

Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

BSC VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC VBall"

Macy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Century VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century VBall"

Independent Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent Living"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Parshall School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall School"

Parshall Security System

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall Security System"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge