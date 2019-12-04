Europeans rap Iran for working on nuclear-capable missiles

by: EDITH M. LEDERER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — France, Germany and the United Kingdom say Iran’s efforts to develop “nuclear-capable ballistic missiles” go against a U.N. Security Council resolution calling on Tehran not to undertake any activity related to such missiles.

Ambassadors from the three European nations urged U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a letter circulated Wednesday to inform the council in his next report that Iran’s ballistic missile activity is “inconsistent” with the call in a council resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear agreement in May 2018. But it is still supported by the five other parties — France, Britain, Russia and China, which are all veto-wielding Security Council members, and Germany.

The Europeans’ letter cites an example of an Iranian missile “technically capable of delivering a nuclear weapon.”

___

This story has been corrected to show that there is one example of a nuclear-capable missile.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/5"

Thursday Forecast: Cooler & Breezy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Cooler & Breezy"

AIDS AWARENESS MONTH

Thumbnail for the video titled "AIDS AWARENESS MONTH"

Fill a Purse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fill a Purse"

Someone You Should Know: For people with dementia, art & essential oils combine for therapy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Someone You Should Know: For people with dementia, art & essential oils combine for therapy"

St. Mary's Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Wrestling"

Rental Standards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rental Standards"

RADD Judge

Thumbnail for the video titled "RADD Judge"

Kenmare Ambulance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kenmare Ambulance"

Twice Blessed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Twice Blessed"

Robot Surgery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robot Surgery"

Teddy Bears

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teddy Bears"

Girls Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Bball"

Dickinson Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Crash"

Boys HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Bball"

Devin Schulz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Devin Schulz"

Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Camper Explosion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Camper Explosion"

Snow Plowing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Plowing"

Lincoln Water Line

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Water Line"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge