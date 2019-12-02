Live Now
WATCH: Exclusive Coverage of Impeachment Hearings

France pays homage to 13 soldiers killed in Mali air crash

Posted: / Updated:

In this Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 photo provided by French Defense Communication and Audiovisual Department (ECPAD), soldiers stand guard by the coffins of the 13 French soldiers, in Gao, Mali. France will pay Monday a national homage for the 13 French soldiers killed inan helicopter collision while fighting Islamic State group-linked extremists. (Thomas Peudeleux/ECPAD via AP)

PARIS (AP) — France paid homage Monday to 13 soldiers killed while fighting Islamic State-affiliated extremists in Mali, with their coffins draped in the French tricolor at a solemn ceremony in Paris.

“Freedom, alas, often carries the taste of spilt blood,” said French President Emmanuel Macron, who led the ceremony. “In the nation’s name, I bow to their sacrifice.”

The soldiers were killed instantly when Cougar and Tiger helicopters they were in collided while flying at low altitude on a moonless night, during a chase of extremists across the Malian Sahel, the arid strip south of the Sahara Desert.

Macron, dressed in black, read out the soldiers’ names and pinned medals to cushions on their coffins.

The military funeral at the gold-domed Invalides monument, a former military hospital that houses Napoleon’s tomb, was France’s biggest in decades, attended by veterans, uniformed military units, mourners and Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

The Nov. 25 crash caused France’s highest military death toll since 1983, when 58 paratroopers were killed in a truck bombing in Lebanon.

. The French military says it was the result of complex coordination during a combat operation and has dismissed a claim of responsibility by an IS-linked group. The flight recorders were recovered and an investigation has begun. The coffins arrived in France over the weekend.

The deaths draw new attention to a worrying front in the global fight against extremism, one in which France and local countries have pleaded for more support. In a surge of violence this month, attackers often linked to IS have killed scores of troops in West Africa’s Sahel region.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

The Weather Forecast Played A Crucial Role In The Surprise Attack On Pearl Harbor.

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Weather Forecast Played A Crucial Role In The Surprise Attack On Pearl Harbor."

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-4"

Zablotney Christmas Lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zablotney Christmas Lights"

Wednesday Forecast: Sunshine & Warmth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Sunshine & Warmth"

Girls HS Basketball 12.3.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball 12.3.19"

High School Hockey 12.3.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey 12.3.19"

Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Basketball"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Singing Dispatcher

Thumbnail for the video titled "Singing Dispatcher"

Dairy Farmers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dairy Farmers"

Sunflower Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunflower Harvest"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Trafficking Forum

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trafficking Forum"

Gathering Space Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gathering Space Update"

Chad Isaak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chad Isaak"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12-3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12-3"

Above Average Temps Before Another Cool Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Above Average Temps Before Another Cool Down"

A Celebration for Ellie

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Celebration for Ellie"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge