France urges Netanyahu not to annex parts of West Bank

Posted: / Updated:

PARIS (AP) —

French President Emmanuel Macron is urging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to annex Palestinian territory in the West Bank, warning that it would violate international law and threaten long-term peace efforts.

The two leaders spoke by phone Thursday, and Macron’s office said in a statement Friday that he told Netanyahu “to abstain from taking any measure to annex Palestinian territories.” Macron also reiterated France’s commitment to Israel’s security and determination to work to calm tensions in the region.

Tensions have been high in the West Bank in recent weeks as Israel has vowed to proceed with plans to annex up to 30% of the occupied territory, in line in President Donald Trump’s Middle East initiative.

Netanyahu has appeared determined to carry out the plans, which have been welcomed by Israel’s religious and nationalist right wing but condemned by the Palestinians and the international community.

The international community has invested billions of dollars in promoting a two-state solution since the interim Oslo peace accords of the 1990s. The U.N. secretary general, the European Union and leading Arab countries have all said that any Israeli annexation would violate international law and greatly undermine the prospects for Palestinian independence.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/10"

Prepare for dangerous storms later today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare for dangerous storms later today"

Home Instead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Instead"

NDC JULY 10

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 10"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Northwoods League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League"

Cancer Center Upgrade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cancer Center Upgrade"

Bismarck Representatives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Representatives"

Bismarck Capitals Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Capitals Baseball"

Thursday, July 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, July 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

MHA Nation Voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "MHA Nation Voting"

911 Addresses

Thumbnail for the video titled "911 Addresses"

ERG Breakdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "ERG Breakdown"

Washburn Fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washburn Fundraiser"

AARC Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "AARC Help"

Ag Field Days

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ag Field Days"

Daycare Reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daycare Reopening"

No Fleas Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "No Fleas Market"

Beet Bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beet Bucks"

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Souris Valley Sabre Dogs"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss