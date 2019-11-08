Live Now
Fugitive Catalan politicians surrender to Belgian police

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian authorities say two associates of fugitive former Catalan regional leader Carles Puigdemont have handed themselves in to police after Spain issued a new warrant for their arrest.

The Brussels prosecutor’s office said Friday that former regional health minister Toni Comin and ex-culture minister Lluis Puig and their lawyers were notified of the warrant and its content.

Both men opposed their extradition to Spain and were released on condition that they stay in Belgium, where they have lived in self-imposed exile, and remain available to police at all times.

They are due to face court on Nov. 15.

They fled Spain in 2017 after being summoned to court over the secessionist push led by Puigdemont and the holding of an independence referendum that the Spanish government said was illegal.

