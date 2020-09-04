Gas pipeline blast burns dozens praying at Bangladesh mosque

Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Dozens of Muslim worshipers suffered burn injuries critically during evening prayers after explosions of a gas pipeline installed underground near a mosque outside Bangladesh capital, officials said Saturday. (AP Photo/Abdul Goni)

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — An underground gas pipeline near a mosque exploded during evening prayers outside the capital of Bangladesh, leaving dozens of Muslim worshipers with critical burns, officials said Saturday.

The blast occurred Friday night as people were finishing their prayers at Baitus Salat Jame Mosque at Narayanganj, local police chief Zayedul Alam said.

At least 37 people were admitted to a burn unit in a state-run hospital in the capital of Dhaka, said Samanta Lal Sen, a coordinator of the unit. Most of them were in critical condition, Sen said.

TV stations reported that because of the impact of the gas line blast, at least six air conditioners also exploded inside the mosque. Firefighters were investigation why the explosions took place.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

