Germany signs ‘historic’ deal to reintroduce military rabbis

Posted: / Updated:

German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, left, and Josef Schuster, President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, right, shake hands after they signed a treaty on rabbis in the German forces in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s defense minister signed an agreement Friday with the country’s main Jewish organization to reintroduce military rabbis, saying it was a “strong sign” of the importance of Jewish life in the country.

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said the decision to restore religious counseling for Jews serving in the Bundeswehr armed forces after more than a century also underscored the government’s commitment to fighting anti-Semitism in Germany.

“This is a strong sign for a diverse and open Bundeswehr,” she said at a meeting of the Central Council of Jews in Berlin. “This is also a strong sign for Jewish life in Germany.”

Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council, called it a “historic day,” saying the Bundeswehr was a “reflection of our society.”

“Why shouldn’t a menorah be lighted in a barracks next to a Christmas tree?” he said.

The German army doesn’t document the religious affiliations of its members. But according to estimates, about 300 Jews, 1,400 Muslims and 94,000 Christians are in the Bundeswehr armed forces.

The German army has only Catholic and Lutheran chaplains, but there are plans to also introduce Muslim religious counseling in the Bundeswehr, the government said.

During World War I, many Jews fought for Germany. Rabbis were relatively common in the military until Adolf Hitler’s Nazis came to power in 1933 and excluded Jews from all spheres of public life.

Kramp-Karrenbauer said she expected parliament to approve the measure early next year.

___

This story corrects the first name of the German defense minister to Annegret.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Crash Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash Update"

Church Renovation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Church Renovation"

DOT Under 100

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOT Under 100"

Free Dumping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free Dumping"

Friday, December 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, December 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Last Day of School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Last Day of School"

Running for Something

Thumbnail for the video titled "Running for Something"

New Trails

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Trails"

Williston DMV

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston DMV"

Jim Hill Lunch Debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jim Hill Lunch Debt"

Brothers Giving Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brothers Giving Back"

BPS Increase Enrollment

Thumbnail for the video titled "BPS Increase Enrollment"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-20"

A Very Warm Weekend Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Very Warm Weekend Ahead"

Sign Warriors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sign Warriors"

Thursday, December 19th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, December 19th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Teddy Toss Handout

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teddy Toss Handout"

Juvenile Crime & the Holidays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juvenile Crime & the Holidays"

Kalix Recycling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kalix Recycling"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/19"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge