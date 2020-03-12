German intel puts part of far-right party under surveillance

Posted: / Updated:

Bjoern Hoecke, right, candidate of the far-right Alternative fuer Deutschland, AfD, party for the state governor in German state Thuringia walks way from new elected state governor of the German state Bodo Ramelow, left, of the Left party after the governor elections at the state parliament in Erfurt, Germany, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s domestic intelligence agency says it is formally placing parts of the far-right Alternative for Germany party under surveillance after classifying it as extremist.

Thomas Haldenwang, head of Germany’s BfV intelligence agency, said Thursday that a radical faction within the AfD known as “The Wing” is considered a proven extremist organization.

The Wing is led by AfD’s regional chiefs in the eastern states of Thuringia, Bjoern Hoecke, and Brandenburg, Andreas Kalbitz.

Hoecke is well known for his far-right positions, and notoriously called Berlin’s memorial to the victims of the Nazi Holocaust a “monument of shame.”

Haldenwang described Hoecke and Kalbitz as “right-wing extremists,” noting Hoecke’s anti-Islam and anti-immigrant rhetoric and close ties to other known extremists.

“This is a warning to all enemies of democracy,” he said, citing Germany’s grim Nazi past as a warning.

“We stand together and act.”

The party immediately criticized the move.

Putting The Wing under surveillance increases pressure on the party and could strengthen calls for it to be banned. Civil servants who are members of The Wing could face scrutiny and even disciplinary measures.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

White Shield School Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "White Shield School Week"

North Dakota Game and Fish Department: CWD Increase Likely

Thumbnail for the video titled "North Dakota Game and Fish Department: CWD Increase Likely"

Carbon Capture

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carbon Capture"

Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Air Force Vet, MRFD Volunteer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Air Force Vet, MRFD Volunteer"

Rural Stores

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Stores"

New Town VA Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town VA Center"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

The bravery of a 15-year-old during a deadly blizzard.

Thumbnail for the video titled "The bravery of a 15-year-old during a deadly blizzard."

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/11"

Wednesday Forecast: Much warmer and partly sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Much warmer and partly sunny"

Life Hacks: Smartphones

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life Hacks: Smartphones"

Region 5 Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 5 Basketball"

Region 7 Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 7 Basketball"

Caucus Crowd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caucus Crowd"

Boys basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys basketball"

St. Mary's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Basketball"

Remarkable Chaplain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Chaplain"

GOP Caucus

Thumbnail for the video titled "GOP Caucus"

First Time Voters

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Time Voters"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge