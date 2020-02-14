German-owned container ship boarded by pirates off Guinea

Posted: / Updated:

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A container ship that is owned and operated by a German shipping group has been attacked by pirates in the Gulf of Guinea.

A spokesman for the Peter Doehle Schiffart and Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement company that is operating Maersk Tema told Denmark’s Ekstra Bladet tabloid that two small vessels approached the container ship Friday in the Gulf of Guinea.

“The staff on the ship saw that the vessels were approaching and followed the emergency procedures,” said Dustin Eno. “We have immediately reported the incident to the local authorities.”

The Maersk Group in Copenhagen, Denmark, said that despite the name, it was not one of their ships.

“We, of course, do our utmost to support in this terrible situation, the Danish shipping company said in a statement to The Associated Press.

The International Maritime Bureau says that the Gulf of Guinea is the most dangerous for ship crews after piracy there jumped by more than 50% last year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Friday Night Frenzy pt 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy pt 1"

Friday Night Frenzy pt 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy pt 2"

The Horners

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Horners"

Drug Bust

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drug Bust"

Dawn Morsette

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dawn Morsette"

Bakken Elem Blankets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bakken Elem Blankets"

WSC Enrollment

Thumbnail for the video titled "WSC Enrollment"

Remembering Hearts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering Hearts"

Tying the Knot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tying the Knot"

Best/Worst VDay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Best/Worst VDay"

Sweetheart Serenades

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sweetheart Serenades"

Imagination Library

Thumbnail for the video titled "Imagination Library"

Gun Range

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gun Range"

Minot City Hall Security

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot City Hall Security"

Fire in Harvey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire in Harvey"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/14"

NDGF Violations

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDGF Violations"

Hemp Dispensary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hemp Dispensary"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/14"

Enjoy the warm Valentine's Day!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Enjoy the warm Valentine's Day!"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge