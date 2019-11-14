Live Now
German prosecutors: Soldier may have fabricated attack story

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin prosecutors say they are investigating whether a soldier with Turkish heritage made up a claim that he was assaulted by men who told him he didn’t have the right to wear a German uniform.

Prosecutors said Thursday they have found contradictions in the soldier’s claims that led them to believe he fabricated the story, and have now started an investigation of him.

In September, the private first class, whose name was withheld for privacy reasons, reported he was walking in the Neukoelln district when two men punched and kicked him from behind, saying “only Germans are permitted to wear the uniform.”

The soldier has dual Turkish and German citizenship and has a Turkish last name, which police said was displayed on his uniform.

