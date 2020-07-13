Germany aims to make its EU presidency ‘climate neutral’

Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — German is aiming to make its six-month presidency of the European Union “climate neutral,” by organizing events in such a way as to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and offsetting any that can’t be avoided, officials said Monday.

The Environment Ministry said the voluntary move builds on earlier efforts by Austria and Finland to reduce the carbon footprints of their presidency.

Countries that hold the rotating position usually engage in a flurry of diplomacy, hosting hundreds of events with participants from across the 27-nation bloc.

Germany said the practice of emission offsetting — paying for projects such as reforestation that capture or prevent the same amount of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere — will be extended to include catering for events, not just travel.

The Environment Ministry said it plans to offer only vegetarian meals at its events, though other ministries may choose to serve meat and fish, which have a bigger carbon footprint.

Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, accounts for about 2% of global greenhouse gas emissions. The government wants to cut the country’s emissions by at least 55 % in 10 years compared to 1990 levels, and ensure that the entire federal administration is “climate neutral.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast /13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast /13"

Raising North Dakota: Hope & healing for traumatized children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising North Dakota: Hope & healing for traumatized children"

"Heroes on the Green" Fundraising Event for DCAC

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Heroes on the Green" Fundraising Event for DCAC"

Monday's forecast: A few storms with cooler temps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's forecast: A few storms with cooler temps"

NDC 13

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC 13"

College baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Top plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top plays"

Health Freedom demonstration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health Freedom demonstration"

Call for change

Thumbnail for the video titled "Call for change"

ND housing market

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND housing market"

Robert One Minute 7-12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 7-12"

A certain type of medicine may increase your risk of getting COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "A certain type of medicine may increase your risk of getting COVID-19"

Discussing differences with your kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Discussing differences with your kids"

COVID-19 ND Watch 7-12

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 ND Watch 7-12"

College Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Baseball"

Capital City Invite

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capital City Invite"

Nodak Speedway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nodak Speedway"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 7-11-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 7-11-20"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss