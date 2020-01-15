Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Germany: Gorilla injured in zoo fire shot dead by police

Posted: / Updated:

This Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, file photo, a toy ape is placed between candles at the entrance of the Zoo in Krefeld, Germany. Authorities said rescuers found a gorilla and a female orangutan still alive amid the charred remains of the primate house after the fire on the new year morning. Vets were able to euthanize the orangutan but struggled to do so with the gorilla. After getting permission from a senior officer, a 34-year-old policeman killed the gorilla with shots from his submachine gun. ( Alexander Forstreuter/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say a gorilla that was seriously injured in a zoo fire at New Year’s had to be shot dead by a police officer after vets were unable to euthanize it.

The dpa news agency said Wednesday that an official report detailed the previously unreported drama in the wake of the blaze at Krefeld zoo earlier this month.

The interior ministry of North Rhine-Westphalia state said rescuers searching through the charred remains of the primate house on New Year’s Day found two animals still alive: the gorilla and a female orangutan.

Vets were able to euthanize the orangutan but struggled to do so with the gorilla. After getting permission from a senior officer, a 34-year-old police officer killed the gorilla with shots from his submachine gun.

Investigators believe the fire which killed dozens of animals was caused by airborne lanterns that were released by three women celebrating the new year. The lanterns, which are illegal to use in Germany, had inadvertently landed in the zoo.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Personal Data

Thumbnail for the video titled "Personal Data"

Drama Department

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drama Department"

Williston Aviation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Aviation"

BPS Aviation

Thumbnail for the video titled "BPS Aviation"

Konner Stordalen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Konner Stordalen"

Legacy Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Wrestling"

Wednesday, January 15th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, January 15th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Wilton-Wing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilton-Wing"

Minot Residents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Residents"

Capt. Klug

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capt. Klug"

Rural Grocers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Grocers"

Soil Moisture

Thumbnail for the video titled "Soil Moisture"

Kombucha Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kombucha Day"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/15"

Taube Steps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Taube Steps"

Cold Weather/Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold Weather/Businesses"

#OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader 1/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "#OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader 1/15"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/15"

Homes for Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homes for Hope"

Arctic Cold With A Short-Lived Warm Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arctic Cold With A Short-Lived Warm Up"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge