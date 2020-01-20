Germany jails man for tricking women into electric shocks

Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — A court in Germany has convicted a 31-year-old man of attempted murder in more than a dozen cases for tricking women into giving themselves electric shocks while he watched over the internet.

Munich’s regional court on Monday sentenced the man, identified only as David G. for privacy reasons, to 11 years imprisonment.

Court spokesman Florian Gliwitzky told The Associated Press that the defendant was sent to a secure psychiatric clinic for treatment.

Prosecutors said the man contacted women online, claiming to be a doctor seeking paid volunteers for a medical experiment on pain perception. He then convinced them to attach a home-made contraption to the electricity mains and their extremities while he watched and issued instructions.

Judges concluded that 13 of the 88 cases constituted attempted murder because the defendant had told the women to hold the cables to their temples or feet, causing electricity to flow through their brains or hearts.

The court also convicted him of two counts of serious bodily harm and five counts of premeditated bodily harm, of breaching the victims’ privacy by filming them, and of illegally claiming to have a medical degree.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Ice Jam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Jam"

Carbon Monoxide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carbon Monoxide"

Mouse River Players

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mouse River Players"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

UMary MLK Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary MLK Day"

KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1-20"

Destiny Cameron Trains in Bis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Destiny Cameron Trains in Bis"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/20"

Monday Forecast: Sunny, Dry & Warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Sunny, Dry & Warmer"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Plowz & Mowz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plowz & Mowz"

Holiday Debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Debt"

Fake Cops

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fake Cops"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-19-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-19-20"

Minot State Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Hockey"

Robert Suhr Cold Weather Hit 1-18-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr Cold Weather Hit 1-18-20"

Future City Competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Future City Competition"

Hotel Strandings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hotel Strandings"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge