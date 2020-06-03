Germany seeks 5-fold increase in offshore wind power by 2040

Posted: / Updated:

Cyclists ride along the dyke in Emden, Germany, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. The German government wants to increase offshore wind power capacity five-fold by 2040 as part of its plan to wean the country off fossil fuels. Cabinet on Wednesday agreed a bill that would set a goal of 40 Gigawatts of installed offshore wind power capacity in 20 years, from about 7.5 Gigawatts at present. It also raised the target for 2030 from 15 Gigawatts to 20. (Sina Schuldt/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — The German government wants to increase offshore wind power capacity five-fold by 2040 as part of its plan to wean the country off fossil fuels.

The Cabinet on Wednesday agreed on a bill that would set a goal of 40 Gigawatts of installed offshore wind power capacity in 20 years, from about 7.5 Gigawatts at present. It also raised the target for 2030 from 15 Gigawatts to 20.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said the new offshore wind target for 2030 would help Germany achieve its goal of meeting 65% of its gross electricity consumption with renewable energy in a decade. The longer-term target would provide businesses and coastal regions with planning certainty, he added.

Germany’s offshore wind generation is dwarfed by the number of turbines installed on land, which already have a combined capacity of 54 Gigawatts.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has said she supports the goal of making Europe ‘climate neutral’ by 2050 to curb global warming. This ambitious target will require the world’s biggest economic bloc to phase out the use of fossil fuels.

Because renewable energy generated by wind and solar plants fluctuates depending on the weather, one proposal is to use excess electricity to produce hydrogen that can be easily stored, transported and burned without releasing greenhouse gases.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Hazen Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Baseball"

Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

COVID-19 Survivor

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Survivor"

NDR Funds

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDR Funds"

Zakian Resigns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zakian Resigns"

Police Dangers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Dangers"

Airmen Identified

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airmen Identified"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/3"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-3"

Robert One Minute 6-3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-3"

Race for Rescues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Race for Rescues"

Shiloh Christian Signing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Signing"

Century Girls Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Girls Soccer"

Ward Co Facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Co Facilities"

ND Golf Championship Early

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Golf Championship Early"

ND Spring Golf Championship Late

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Spring Golf Championship Late"

Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

In Loving Memory children's book

Thumbnail for the video titled "In Loving Memory children's book"

Pools Opening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pools Opening"

Motorcycle Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorcycle Safety"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge