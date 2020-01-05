Germany seeks early meeting of EU diplomats over Mideast

Posted: / Updated:

Heiko Maas (SPD), Foreign Minister, goes through plenary session at the SPD federal party conference after the first ballot for further members of the executive committee in Berlin, German, Saturday, Dec.7, 2019. Maas did not obtain the necessary votes in the first ballot. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister said Sunday that he has proposed bringing forward a regular meeting with counterparts from other European Union countries to the coming week amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Heiko Maas said in a statement that “Europe now has an important role in view of the menacing escalation of the conflict between the United States and Iran” and that EU foreign ministers should “quickly agree on a common approach.”

Maas said Europe has reliable channels of communication to all sides that should be used “to the full extent” in the current situation.

Germany will reach out to Iraq to clarify relations following a parliamentary vote to expel foreign troops, he said, adding that “we will respect every decision.”

Germany has about 130 soldiers in Iraq as part of an international assistance and training mission. The German Defense Ministry said late Sunday that a regular rotation of troops replacing some of those currently in Iraq has been suspended.

Maas said Germany stands ready to continue to provide assistance in Iraq “if it is requested and the situation allows it,” adding that the fight against the Islamic State group there is not over. “In order to discuss this with our international partners there should be a meeting of the anti-IS coalition as soon as possible.”

Maas spoke Sunday with his counterparts in France, Britain, Italy and the European Union, the head of NATO and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

Earlier Sunday, the foreign ministry confirmed that the charge d’affaires of the German embassy in Tehran met with Iranian foreign ministry officials, but provided no details.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/6"

human trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "human trafficking"

Monday: Mostly Sunny With Increasing Wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday: Mostly Sunny With Increasing Wind"

Be Local 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Be Local 2"

RND: Child Obesity

Thumbnail for the video titled "RND: Child Obesity"

147 Year-Old Church

Thumbnail for the video titled "147 Year-Old Church"

Flooding Sunday update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flooding Sunday update"

Political Cocaine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Political Cocaine"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-5-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-5-19"

Watford PD Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford PD Crash"

our redeemers basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "our redeemers basketball"

200,000 Meals

Thumbnail for the video titled "200,000 Meals"

Pizza Ranch Expands

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pizza Ranch Expands"

HP Pursuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "HP Pursuit"

high school swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "high school swimming"

junior hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "junior hockey"

high school basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "high school basketball"

Bad Ice Fishing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bad Ice Fishing"

Missing MT Girl 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing MT Girl 2"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge