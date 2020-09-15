Germany taps UAE-owned Haenel for new assault rifle contract

Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has chosen arms manufacturer Haenel, which is owned by a company in Abu Dhabi, to make assault rifles for the military, sidelining long-time supplier Heckler & Koch.

Germany’s Defense Ministry said in a statement Tuesday that C.G. Haenel GmbH, based in the central German town of Suhl, came out top in the tender, though the 250 million-euro ($300 million) contract deal is subject to legal challenges.

Haenel is owned by Abu Dhabi-based Caracal International, which in turn is part of the United Arab Emirates state conglomerate EDGE Group.

Founded in 1840, Haenel was one of many German arms manufacturers to benefit from the country’s remilitarization under the Nazis. Toward the end of World War II it developed the StG 44 assault rifle, considered a major influence for the AK-47.

If the contract is approved by Parliament, Haenel will supply 120,000 rifles to the German military to replace the Heckler & Koch G36, which has suffered from overheating problems.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/15

Tuesday's Forecast: Patchy smoke and hazy sunshine

Normalizing suicide conversations can help prevent it

NDC SEPT 15

Youth Football Rescue

Our Redeemers Volleyball

Legacy Soccer

Bismarck Football New

Child Anxiety

After the Whistle Rugby

After the Whistle Des Lacs Burlington Volleyball

After the Whistle John Bollinger

After the Whistle 9/13 Part 1

Water insurance

Ind. Inc. Career Classes

Washing Food

Intersections in Bismarck-Mandan getting more dangerous

Monday, September 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Friends, family call for justice as they remember woman shot, killed in May 2020

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 9/14

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss