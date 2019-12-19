Germany’s Lufthansa warns of disruptions in caterer dispute

Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s flagship airline Lufthansa is warning of inconveniences for passengers and possible delays Thursday in an ongoing dispute with its catering service employees.

The Ver.di union called for a 24-hour warning strike for the caterers in Frankfurt and Munich as it seeks wage assurances from Lufthansa as it prepares to sell its LSG Sky Chefs subsidiary to Switzerland’s Gategroup.

A court issued an injunction late Wednesday against the strike, and Ver.di said the labor stoppage is being temporarily postponed as it reviews the decision and decides whether to appeal.

As a precaution, Lufthansa has set up temporary catering stations in the two airports to offer customers free snacks and drinks, and says it will reimburse costs for customers purchasing their own meals and beverages “up to a reasonable level.”

Ver.di says LSG Sky Chefs has 35,500 employees and produces around 700 million meals for 300 airlines annually.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-19"

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cooler"

MPS Gives Presents to All

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPS Gives Presents to All"

Low Nicotine Cigarettes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low Nicotine Cigarettes"

Peer to Peer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peer to Peer"

Red Kettles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red Kettles"

KT Tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "KT Tree"

Star Fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "Star Fund"

Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/18"

Sump Pumps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sump Pumps"

Impaired Driving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Impaired Driving"

New Boots

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Boots"

Minot Survey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Survey"

Moritz Sport & Marine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Moritz Sport & Marine"

Unique Facts About The Winter Solstice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unique Facts About The Winter Solstice"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-18"

Wednesday: Sunshine & Warmth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Sunshine & Warmth"

Extra Patrol

Thumbnail for the video titled "Extra Patrol"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge