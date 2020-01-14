Germany’s top court mulls limits on spy agency’s powers

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This July 8, 2013 file photo shows the BND monitoring base in Bad Aibling, near Munich, Germany. Germany’s highest court is considering imposing stricter limits on the activities of the country’s foreign intelligence agency. The Federal Constitutional Court was due Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020 to hear a lawsuit brought by a group of journalists and a human rights lawyer against a new law regulating the powers of the BND spy agency. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s highest court is considering imposing stricter limits on the activities of the country’s foreign intelligence agency.

The Federal Constitutional Court was due Tuesday to hear a lawsuit brought by a group of journalists and a human rights lawyer against a new law regulating the powers of the BND spy agency.

The plaintiffs, including the campaign group Reporters Without Borders, say the 2017 law potentially exposes journalists to surveillance without due cause — such as when making phone calls with foreign colleagues.

They cite a report three years ago by German weekly Der Spiegel that the BND had at least 50 numbers and email addresses of foreign journalists among its surveillance targets.

The German government argues that additional limits on the agency’s powers would make it harder to respond to potential crises and threats.

By law, the BND has to automatically delete recordings of German citizens’ conversations picked up by the spy agency’s mass surveillance operations abroad.

The Karlsruhe-based court is expected to hold two days of hearings and deliver a verdict in the coming months.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/14"

Frigid Temps Are Here To Stay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frigid Temps Are Here To Stay"

Clear Your Vehicle!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clear Your Vehicle!"

College Basketball - Jan. 13

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball - Jan. 13"

UMary Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Bball"

Washburn Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washburn Bball"

Keeping your neighbors safe in the cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keeping your neighbors safe in the cold"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

Monday, January 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, January 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Rent vs. Buy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rent vs. Buy"

Tax Exemption

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tax Exemption"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

New Apartments

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Apartments"

Minot Murder Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Murder Update"

KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/13"

Police Officer BodyCam Records Moment He Is Hit By A Train

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Officer BodyCam Records Moment He Is Hit By A Train"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/13"

A Big Arctic Push Means Life Threatening Wind Chills

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Big Arctic Push Means Life Threatening Wind Chills"

Mrs. Haga

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Haga"

Spectrum Online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spectrum Online"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge