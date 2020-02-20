Good Samaritan survives 75-foot fall off highway bridge

Posted: / Updated:

SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — A FedEx driver who stopped to help a stranded driver on a North Carolina highway fell 75 feet (23 meters) from a bridge and survived.

Jeremiah Cribb, 24, was driving a FedEx truck early Wednesday morning on Interstate 85 in Rowan County when he saw a driver stranded in the fast lane, news outlets reported.

Cribb said he got out to help the driver but soon noticed a tractor-trailer barreling toward them, so he jumped out of the way to avoid getting hit. Cribb thought he was jumping onto a grass median of the same height but instead jumped off the Yadkin River Bridge and landed on a sandbar 75 feet (23 meters) below.

“When I realized he was going to hit the car, which he did, … I just reacted. It’s pitch black dark. I was thinking I was hopping over a median,” Cribb said. “I just started free-falling.”

Salisbury firefighter Jacob Vodochodsky rappelled down the bridge and initially thought Cribb was paralyzed, but found him able to stand. Despite some dizziness and shortness of breath, Cribb was able to get into a harness to be pulled to safety, Vodochodsky said.

“To be honest, (it’s) entirely miraculous,” Salisbury Fire Battalion Chief Nicholas Martin said. “We would not anticipate the outcome from such a fall would be so positive.”

Cribb has three fractured ribs and a collapsed lung. He is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days.

“I was not supposed to get up,” Cribb said. “I just thank God I’m alive.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/21"

Friday Forecast: Another sunny day with even warmer highs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Forecast: Another sunny day with even warmer highs"

FURRY FRIDAY: MEET BOULDER THE CAT

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY: MEET BOULDER THE CAT"

Skull Breaker Challenge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Skull Breaker Challenge"

DOUBLE STABBING

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOUBLE STABBING"

Custer Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Custer Park"

Fight over Mineral Rights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fight over Mineral Rights"

New Theater

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Theater"

FEMA Map Appeal

Thumbnail for the video titled "FEMA Map Appeal"

Security Scare

Thumbnail for the video titled "Security Scare"

Thursday, February 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, February 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Books

Thumbnail for the video titled "Books"

Boy Scouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy Scouts"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/20"

Petty Theft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Petty Theft"

MAFB B-52s

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB B-52s"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/20"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/20"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny and much warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny and much warmer"

Old Town Road

Thumbnail for the video titled "Old Town Road"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge