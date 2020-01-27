Live Now
WATCH: Good Day Dakota

Greece: 14 injured in suspected migrant smuggling car crash

Posted: / Updated:

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A car carrying Syrians crashed early Monday in northern Greece, police said, injuring all 14 people in the vehicle that is believed to have crossed the border clandestinely .

Police said the car had been travelling along an old highway in northern Greece toward the country’s second-largest city of Thessaloniki around 2 a.m. when it failed to stop for a police check. The car’s driver then lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

Greek police said all were from Syria: 11 men, one woman and two teenage children. Eight, including the teenagers, were treated for their injuries in a hospital and released. The other six remained hospitalized, including the suspected driver, a 22-year-old man.

Thousands of migrants and refugees still arrive in Greece from neighboring Turkey each year. Most come by sea to the nearby Greek islands but others use the land border, wading, swimming or rowing across the river that divides Turkey and Greece. They then pack into smugglers’ cars and head to Greece’s cities.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Minot State Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Hockey"

DND Dog Fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "DND Dog Fundraiser"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Phil Jackson Reacts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phil Jackson Reacts"

Remembering Kobe Bryant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering Kobe Bryant"

About Coliform

Thumbnail for the video titled "About Coliform"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-26-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-26-20"

Underwood Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Underwood Basketball"

Uncover Hydrants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uncover Hydrants"

Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hockey"

Video Game Controversy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video Game Controversy"

HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Basketball"

Climate Change and Congress

Thumbnail for the video titled "Climate Change and Congress"

HS Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Swimming"

Hunting Land App

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hunting Land App"

Pay it Forward

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pay it Forward"

Lincoln Boil Alert 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Boil Alert 1"

Friday Night Frenzy - Class B, Class A Basketball, Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy - Class B, Class A Basketball, Gymnastics"

Friday Night Frenzy - Wrestling, Swimming, Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy - Wrestling, Swimming, Hockey"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge