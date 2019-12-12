Live Now
WATCH NOW: Judiciary Committee voting on articles of impeachment

Greece: Lawmakers back plan to ax massive bad-loan backlog

Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Lawmakers in Greece on Thursday approved a state guarantee system aimed reducing a massive volume of non-performing and troubled loans at private banks that built up during the country’s extended financial crisis. Parliament approved the so-called Hercules asset protection system that would make use of the state guarantees worth up to 12 billion euros ($13.4 billion). The plan would allow banks to more effectively securitize their soured loans, breaking them up into bundles graded by risk — a process similar to one recently rolled out in Italy. Greek loans worth around 75 billion euros ($83.4 billion) are currently considered to be non-performing or at risk. Around 40% of loans meet those criteria, according to central bank estimates, slowing the amount of credit available to businesses and hurting the country’s economic recovery. Government officials say they hope the plan will help banks dispose of up to half their soured loans over the next 18 months.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Temperatures Fall Throughout Friday And Plunge For Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Temperatures Fall Throughout Friday And Plunge For Saturday"

Bisman Power 100

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bisman Power 100"

Holiday Train Coming Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Train Coming Sunday"

Ice Cold Christmas Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Cold Christmas Preview"

HS Wrestling 12.12.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling 12.12.19"

KX Storm Team Full Late Night Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Late Night Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Livestock Transport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Livestock Transport"

WSC Monument

Thumbnail for the video titled "WSC Monument"

Snow Removal Costs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Removal Costs"

New Fire Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Fire Equipment"

KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

Flasher HS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher HS"

Youth Homelessness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Youth Homelessness"

Electric Cars

Thumbnail for the video titled "Electric Cars"

N.D. State Auditor Josh Gallion discusses time in office; former 36-year employee expresses concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "N.D. State Auditor Josh Gallion discusses time in office; former 36-year employee expresses concerns"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/12"

Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Basketball"

BECEP

Thumbnail for the video titled "BECEP"

Police Drop-offs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Drop-offs"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge