Greece recalls its ambassador to Azerbaijan

Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s Foreign Ministry says it is recalling its ambassador to Azerbaijan following what it says are “completely unfounded and insulting allegations” by the Azerbaijani government that it is tolerating the preparation of terrorist acts.

In a statement Wednesday, the ministry said the Greek ambassador had been recalled to Athens for consultations. It said the Azerbaijani government had claimed Greece was tolerating the preparation of terrorist acts, attempts to recruit terrorist fighters and cyberattacks against Azerbaijan due to the latter’s conflict with Armenia over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The ministry said it had filed a protest over the issue on Tuesday with the Azerbaijani ambassador in Greece.

Earlier this month, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs cited media reports and other information that it said indicated that “thousands of ethnic Armenians” from several countries, including Greece, were heading to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/7

Wednesday's Forecast: Cooler with less wind

Horse Therapy

NDC OCT 7

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

State Soccer

Election Day Changes

State Girl's Golf

Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/6

Insurance Changes

Emmons Mask Mandate

City Buildings Mask Mandate

Kollock Initial

ATW Elbowoods Basketball

ATW Surrey Standout Athlete

ATW Dale Lennon Interview

Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/6

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss