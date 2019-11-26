Greece sees ‘dramatic improvement’ in North Macedonia ties

Posted: / Updated:

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, right and his North Macedonia’s counterpart Nikola Dimitrov, left, walk out of the ministry of foreign affairs after their meeting, in Skopje, North Macedonia, on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Dendias arrived Tuesday in Skopje to discuss the bilateral relations and to express Greek support to the Balkan country’s bid to open the membership talks with European Union. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Greece’s foreign minister says relations with North Macedonia have “dramatically improved” since a deal to change the country’s name from Macedonia, ending a decades-old dispute between the two neighbors.

But Nikos Dendias added that “some issues” of the deal concluded this year, such as an agreement on trademarks, need to be dealt with as soon as possible.

Greece and North Macedonia were at odds for almost three decades over the small Balkan country’s name. Greece has a northern province named Macedonia, and Athens argued that the use of the name by its northern neighbor implied claims on Greek territory and cultural heritage. Skopje denied that.

The agreement paved the way for North Macedonia to join NATO and, eventually, the European Union.

Dendias spoke during a brief visit Tuesday to Skopje.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Dyslexia Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dyslexia Grant"

Amber's Thanksgiving Day One Minute Forecast 11/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thanksgiving Day One Minute Forecast 11/28"

Thanksgiving Day: North Dakota Braces For A Snowstorm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Day: North Dakota Braces For A Snowstorm"

Career Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Career Day"

Bismarck vs Minot Junior Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck vs Minot Junior Hockey"

Black Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Black Friday"

Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobcats"

Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Madison Brown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Madison Brown"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Thanksgiving Drinking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Drinking"

Police on Duty

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police on Duty"

Healthy Eating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Healthy Eating"

Bell Ringers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bell Ringers"

Trinity Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trinity Health"

Dickens Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickens Festival"

Thanksgiving Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Safety"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (Supersized)

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (Supersized)"

Why Do We Even Have Snowstorms In The First Place?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why Do We Even Have Snowstorms In The First Place?"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/27"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge