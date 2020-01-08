Live Now
Greek court postpones retrial in US tourist’s beating death

Greek police officers escort two of the seven suspects involved in the fatal beating of Texan tourist Bakari Henderson as they disembark a police bus at a court house in Patras city, western Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Greek court has postponed the retrial of seven suspects on murder charges over the 2017 fatal beating of a Texan tourist on an island resort. (AP Photo/Giannis Androutsopoulos)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek court on Wednesday postponed the retrial of seven suspects on murder charges over the 2017 fatal beating of a Texan tourist on an island resort to allow a lawyer newly hired by the victim’s family to familiarize himself with the case.

The court in the western port town of Patras postponed the case until Jan. 13.

Six of the men — five Serbian nationals and a British man of Serbian origin — had been convicted by a first instance court last year and sentenced to between five and 15 years in prison, but four have since been released. The seventh defendant, a Greek barman, had been acquitted. A public prosecutor had ordered the retrial of all seven, deeming the sentences too lenient.

Bakari Henderson, a 22-year-old from Austin, died in July 2017 after being beaten in the street following an argument in a bar in the Laganas resort area of Zakynthos island.

