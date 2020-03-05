Greek-flagged merchant ship attacked by pirates off Benin

Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek-flagged chemical tanker with a crew of 22 has been attacked by pirates in the Gulf of Guinea off western Africa, the ship’s management company said Thursday.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

A spokeswoman for Minerva Marine said the Minerva Virgo was boarded some 45 miles (72 kilometers) off the coast of Benin on Thursday on its way from The Netherlands to Lagos, Nigeria.

She said most of the crew — including six Greeks — were able to take refuge under standard safety procedures in a safe part of the vessel that, once secured, is inaccessible from the outside.

Greek merchant marine authorities said it appeared that one seaman who didn’t make it in time was captured by the attackers, but that was still under investigation.

The Minerva Marine spokeswoman said the company was in contact with officials on shore seeking a vessel to approach the Minerva Virgo and pursue the pirates.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/5"

colorectal cancer screenings

Thumbnail for the video titled "colorectal cancer screenings"

Eastgate BPS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Eastgate BPS"

Reading Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reading Program"

EMTs Needed

Thumbnail for the video titled "EMTs Needed"

Day of Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Day of Hope"

Ward Tax

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Tax"

Hand Sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hand Sanitizer"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Verdict

Thumbnail for the video titled "Verdict"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/5"

Bismarck Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Basketball"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/6"

Thursday Forecast: Decreasing wind and cooler temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Decreasing wind and cooler temperatures"

Childcare in Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "Childcare in Williston"

Minot Caucus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Caucus"

Bus Cameras

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bus Cameras"

Baesler Exclusive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baesler Exclusive"

Brandi Jude

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandi Jude"

River Road

Thumbnail for the video titled "River Road"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge