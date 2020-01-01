Greens likely to be in Austria’s next coalition government

Posted: / Updated:

In this Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 file photo, Sebastian Kurz head of the Austrian People’s Party, OEVP, speaks to journalists during a press conference about the beginning of the coalition negotiations with the Austrian Greens in Vienna, Austria. Austrian People’s Party, OEVP and the environmentalist Greens appear to be closing in on a coalition deal that would return ex-Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to power and end the reign of a non-partisan interim government. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak, file)

BERLIN (AP) — Austria’s main center-right party and the environmentalist Greens are likely to announce a coalition deal Wednesday night that would return ex-Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to power.

The 33-year-old Kurz’s People’s Party embarked on negotiations with the Greens in mid-November, weeks after it emerged as by far the biggest party from an election. In that vote in September, the Greens, who haven’t previously been part of a federal government in Austria, saw their support soar and returned to parliament after a two-year absence.

The two parties have a combined 97 seats in Austria’s 183-seat parliament. Kurz’s return to power would see him take back the title of the world’s youngest sitting head of government from new Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who is 34.

Assuming the coalition talks are successful, the new Austrian government is likely to be significantly different from Kurz’s previous alliance with the far-right Freedom Party.

Kurz led a coalition with the Freedom Party for 17 months until May, when a video showing then-Freedom Party leader Heinz-Christian Strache offering favors to a purported Russian investor prompted Kurz to pull the plug.

Parliament then ousted Kurz in a no-confidence vote. Austria has since been run by a non-partisan interim government under Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert's Wednesday Evening One Minute Forecast 1-1-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's Wednesday Evening One Minute Forecast 1-1-19"

Day Drinkin Daddy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Day Drinkin Daddy"

Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 1-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 1-1-20"

Robert One Minute Forecast 1-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute Forecast 1-1-20"

Bismarck Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bobcats"

south prairie

Thumbnail for the video titled "south prairie"

beulah hazen wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "beulah hazen wrestling"

Dickinson Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Basketball"

Decade Challenge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Decade Challenge"

Resolutions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Resolutions"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/31

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/31"

Food Co-op

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Co-op"

ND Population

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Population"

Josh Duhamel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Josh Duhamel"

It's Your #OneMinuteForecast For New Years

Thumbnail for the video titled "It's Your #OneMinuteForecast For New Years"

Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-31-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-31-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-31-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-31-19"

Top Stories of 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories of 2019"

We Call Minot Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "We Call Minot Home"

high school basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "high school basketball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge