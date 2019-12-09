Live Now
WATCH: Good Day Dakota

Greta asks media to focus on other young climate activists

Posted: / Updated:

Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrives for a news conference at the COP25 Climate summit in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Thunberg is in Madrid where a global U.N.-sponsored climate change conference is taking place. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas)

MADRID (AP) — Celebrity environmentalist Greta Thunberg is urging media to pay more attention to other young climate activists.

The 16-year-old Swede has drawn huge crowds with her appearances at protests and conferences over the past year.

“Our stories have been told over and over again,” Thunberg said as she spoke Monday at a U.N. climate meeting in Madrid alongside prominent German activist Luisa Neubauer. “There is no need to listen to us anymore.”

Thunberg has been the center of attention at the climate talks ever since she sailed back to Europe last week, having shunned air travel for environmental reasons. She left a protest march through the Spanish capital early after being mobbed by crowds of protesters and reporters Friday.

“It is people especially from the global south, especially from indigenous communities, who need to tell their stories,” she said before handing the mic to other young activists from the United States, the Philippines, Russia, Uganda, Chine and the Marshall Islands.

___

Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://www.apnews.com/Climate

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Mandan Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Boys Basketball"

KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast 12/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast 12/11"

Berthold Elementary students shop for a purpose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Berthold Elementary students shop for a purpose"

Watford Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford Safety"

Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Basketball"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

Hazen-Beulah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen-Beulah"

Naughty Elf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Naughty Elf"

Silent Auction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silent Auction"

School Improvement

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Improvement"

Wreaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wreaths"

Holiday Mail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Mail"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Wettest Fall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wettest Fall"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/11"

Were The Wind Chills Really Colder When We Were Kids?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Were The Wind Chills Really Colder When We Were Kids?"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-11"

Another Round Of Cold Air With Snow Moving In Later Today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Another Round Of Cold Air With Snow Moving In Later Today"

ESPORTS UPDATE

Thumbnail for the video titled "ESPORTS UPDATE"

Bismarck-Mandan boys basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck-Mandan boys basketball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge