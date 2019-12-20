Death toll in attack on Moscow security officers rises to 2

Posted: / Updated:

Russian police officers secure the area near the building of the Federal Security Service (FSB, Soviet KGB successor) in the background in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Russian officials say an officer of Russia’s main security agency has been killed by an unidentified gunman near its Moscow headquarters and five others have been injured. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr)

The death toll in the shooting outside the Moscow headquarters of Russia’s main security agency has risen to two, Russian officials said Friday as investigators pressed to uncover the assailant’s motives.

The Investigative Committee, the nation’s top state investigative agency, identified the attacker as 39-year-old Yevgeny Manyurov, who lived in Moscow’s suburbs.

It said Manyurov opened fire Thursday just outside the main headquarters of the Federal Security Service, killing one security officer and badly wounding another, who later died in a hospital. Officials previously reported just one death.

Manyurov also wounded five other people, including a civilian, before police shot him dead.

Investigators are still looking into the attacker’s possible motives, the committee said.

The attack came shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin wrapped up his annual news conference. About the same time as the shooting, the KGB veteran Putin was speaking at a Kremlin concert honoring FSB officers and other security personnel less than one kilometer (about a half mile) away. That triggered speculation the attacker was trying to have timed the shooting to embarrass the Kremlin.

REN TV television station and the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper reported that Manyurov worked as a private security guard and practiced shooting. He owned a small arsenal of shotguns and rifles and took part in shooting competitions, finishing third in a November event.

Residents of an apartment building in the town of Podolsk where Manyurov lived with his mother, described him as a loner who barely talked to anyone.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Crash Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash Update"

Church Renovation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Church Renovation"

DOT Under 100

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOT Under 100"

Free Dumping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free Dumping"

Friday, December 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, December 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Last Day of School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Last Day of School"

Running for Something

Thumbnail for the video titled "Running for Something"

New Trails

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Trails"

Williston DMV

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston DMV"

Jim Hill Lunch Debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jim Hill Lunch Debt"

Brothers Giving Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brothers Giving Back"

BPS Increase Enrollment

Thumbnail for the video titled "BPS Increase Enrollment"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-20"

A Very Warm Weekend Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Very Warm Weekend Ahead"

Sign Warriors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sign Warriors"

Thursday, December 19th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, December 19th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Teddy Toss Handout

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teddy Toss Handout"

Juvenile Crime & the Holidays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juvenile Crime & the Holidays"

Kalix Recycling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kalix Recycling"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/19"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge