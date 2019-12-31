Gunmen attack Greek tanker off west Africa, abduct 8 crewmen

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Gunmen have attacked a Greek tanker ship off Cameroon in west Africa and abducted eight of the 28 crew members, injuring one seaman, Greek authorities said Tuesday.

A coast guard statement said the attack took place early Tuesday two miles off the port of Limboh, where the Greek-flagged Happy Lady was riding at anchor.

The abducted seamen were identified as five Greeks, two Filipinos and a Ukrainian national. The coast guard provided no further detail on the health of the injured Greek crew member.

The coast guard did not say whether a ransom demand has been made to the ship-owning company, as is common following attacks on commercial vessels in notoriously pirate-infested waters off west Africa.

The 183-meter (600-foot) Happy Lady is designed to carry chemicals or oil products.

