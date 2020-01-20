Heating pipe bursts in Russian hotel, boiling water kills 5

Posted: / Updated:

In this image made from video provided by Russian Emergency Situations Ministry press service, shows a view of a damaged hotel of nine rooms located in the basement of a residential building which was flooded with boiling water after a pipe ruptured in Perm, Russia, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Russian emergency services say heating pipe damage caused deaths and injuries. (Ministry of Emergency Situations press service via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — A heating pipe burst Monday in a small Russian hotel, flooding rooms with boiling water that killed five people and left six others injured in the central city of Perm, emergency officials said.

The nine-room hotel was located in the basement of a residential building in the city of 1 million people near Russia’s Ural Mountains. All of the victims — who included a child — were staying at the hotel, authorities said. Three of the injured were hospitalized with burns.

Russian police have opened a probe into the tragedy.

The plumbing explosion left 20 buildings, including a hospital, a school and a kindergarten, without heat or hot water in the middle of winter, local authorities said.

Russian lawmaker Oleg Melnichenko said, given the deaths, the Russian parliament might consider a ban on having hotels or hostels in the basements of residential buildings.

“Hostels shouldn’t be open in basements, where all pipelines are located,” Melnichenko said.

Last year the Russian parliament banned opening hostels or hotel rooms in apartments in residential buildings.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Ice Jam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Jam"

Carbon Monoxide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carbon Monoxide"

Mouse River Players

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mouse River Players"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

UMary MLK Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary MLK Day"

KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1-20"

Destiny Cameron Trains in Bis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Destiny Cameron Trains in Bis"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/20"

Monday Forecast: Sunny, Dry & Warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Sunny, Dry & Warmer"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Plowz & Mowz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plowz & Mowz"

Holiday Debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Debt"

Fake Cops

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fake Cops"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-19-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-19-20"

Minot State Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Hockey"

Robert Suhr Cold Weather Hit 1-18-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr Cold Weather Hit 1-18-20"

Future City Competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Future City Competition"

Hotel Strandings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hotel Strandings"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge