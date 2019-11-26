High horse: Farm animal gets stuck up in barn’s hayloft

Posted: / Updated:

In this Nov. 24, 2019, photo provided by Horry County Fire Rescue rescuers lower a horse to the ground at a barn in Loris, S.C. Horry County Fire Rescue says the horse became stuck in an above ground hayloft. (Bart King/Horry County Fire Rescue via AP)

LORIS, S.C. (AP) — A farm animal with unbridled ambition in South Carolina has given new meaning to the phrase “get off your high horse.”

Horry County Fire Rescue workers say they were called Sunday to a barn in Loris, where a horse somehow managed to leave its stall and climb into a hayloft.

They had to bring in heavy equipment, and large-animal veterinarians helped sedate the horse before it was lowered to the ground on a makeshift platform.

The horse has moved on to greener pastures, seemingly in good spirits in a grazing field.

Rescue workers still haven’t figured out how the horse managed to climb a narrow set of stairs into the loft.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

