In Afghanistan, Sen. Graham says US troop drawdown coming

by: TAMEEM AKHGAR, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham speaks during a press conference at the Resolute Support headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. In a surprise visit to Afghanistan, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said Monday that President Donald Trump will announce an American troop drawdown this week, which could begin before the end of the year. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said Monday that President Donald Trump will announce an American troop drawdown from Afghanistan this week, which will likely begin next year.

Speaking from the Afghan capital of Kabul, Graham said the president could reduce troop numbers to 8,600, down from the current 12,000. He said Afghanistan’s National Security Forces are up to the task of defending their country.

Still, Graham has opposed a full U.S. troop withdrawal, saying Monday that America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan must be “condition-based” and that the Taliban must keep the promises they make during talks.

Recently-resumed peace negotiations between the U.S. and Taliban are again “paused” after an attack Wednesday outside Bagram Air Base, north of Kabul.

The attack killed two Afghans and wounded 70 others. Five U.S. soldiers were slightly injured.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the troop drawdown will begin in 2020, not this year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/17"

Tuesday: Cooler Highs With A Big Warm-Up To Come

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday: Cooler Highs With A Big Warm-Up To Come"

Post Office Busiest Time of Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Post Office Busiest Time of Year"

New Salem-Almont vs Wilton-Wing

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem-Almont vs Wilton-Wing"

Oil Spill Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Spill Training"

Dickinson Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Boys Basketball"

Hill Sentenced

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hill Sentenced"

Legacy Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Basketball"

Mandan Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Wrestling"

Monday, December 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, December 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

USMCA Impact

Thumbnail for the video titled "USMCA Impact"

Career Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Career Center"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/16"

Alzheimer's Holiday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alzheimer's Holiday"

Road to Recovery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road to Recovery"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast 12/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast 12/16"

Walmart Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart Fire"

Ward Co Theft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Co Theft"

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-16"

SMS Helps Animals

Thumbnail for the video titled "SMS Helps Animals"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge