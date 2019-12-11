Live Now
WATCH: Good Day Dakota

In Mexico, effeminate Zapata painting draws fury

by: MARIA VERZA, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

People watch a painting showing 1910-17 Mexican revolutionary hero Emiliano Zapata nude, wearing high heels and a pink, broad-brimmed hat, straddling a horse, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. The work by Fabian Chairez is part of an exhibit about Zapata in one of Mexico City’s premiere arts venues, the Fine Arts Palace. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A painting showing Mexican Revolution hero Emiliano Zapata nude and in an effeminate pose has drawn the ire of some of Zapata’s descendants and led about 100 farmers to block the entrance to the building where it was on display Tuesday.

The painting depicts a nude Zapata wearing high heels and a pink, broad-brimmed hat, straddling a horse.

Zapata’s grandson said Monday the painting should be removed or descendants would sue.

“We are not going to allow this,” said Jorge Zapata Gonzalez. “For us as relatives, this denigrates the figure of our general (Zapata), depicting him as gay.”

About a dozen counterprotesters showed up to defend sexual diversity, and a scuffle broke out between the two groups.

The mustachioed Zapata is famous for leading farmers demanding land rights in the 1910-17 revolution.

“This isn’t freedom of expression, it is debauchery … that is degrading. They can’t exhibit our history that way,” said Antonio Medrano, spokesman for the protesters. They demanded the government respect Mexican history’s “great icons.”

“They can’t permit this kind of mockery,” Medrano said.

Luis Vargas, curator of the exhibit, noted that the controversy had brought in a lot of visitors. He said a painting is just an artistic representation and said he thinks it’s positive that are reopens debates about continuing issues in Mexican society like homosexuality.

The work by Fabian Chairez is part of an exhibit about Zapata in one of Mexico City’s premiere arts venues, the Fine Arts Palace.

The artist told local media the painting is not labelled as a portrait of Zapata, who is normally represented in a more macho pose, with a rifle or pistol, and an ammunition belt.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Mandan Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Boys Basketball"

KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast 12/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast 12/11"

Berthold Elementary students shop for a purpose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Berthold Elementary students shop for a purpose"

Watford Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford Safety"

Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Basketball"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

Hazen-Beulah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen-Beulah"

Naughty Elf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Naughty Elf"

Silent Auction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silent Auction"

School Improvement

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Improvement"

Wreaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wreaths"

Holiday Mail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Mail"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Wettest Fall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wettest Fall"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/11"

Were The Wind Chills Really Colder When We Were Kids?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Were The Wind Chills Really Colder When We Were Kids?"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-11"

Another Round Of Cold Air With Snow Moving In Later Today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Another Round Of Cold Air With Snow Moving In Later Today"

ESPORTS UPDATE

Thumbnail for the video titled "ESPORTS UPDATE"

Bismarck-Mandan boys basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck-Mandan boys basketball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge