India hangs 4 men convicted for fatal New Delhi gang rape

FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, an Indian protester stands with a placard during a protest against two recently reported rape cases as they gather near the Indian parliament in New Delhi, India. Four men sentenced for capital punishment for the 2012 gang-rape of a 23-year-old physiotherapy student on a moving bus in New Delhi have been executed. The men were hanged Friday morning, March 20, 2020, at Tihar Jail in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Oinam Anand, File)

NEW DELHI (AP) — Four convicts were hanged Friday for the 2012 gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old physiotherapy student on a moving bus in New Delhi.

The men were hanged at Tihar Jail in New Delhi, Press Trust of India reported while quoting jail authorities.

The woman was heading home with a male friend from a movie theater when six men tricked them onto a bus. They beat the man with a metal bar, raped the woman and used the bar to inflict massive internal injuries to her.

She died two weeks later.

The shocking violence galvanized protests across India and prompted lawmakers to stiffen penalties in sexual assault cases.

Activists say new sentencing requirements haven’t deterred rape.

The last hanging in India was in 2013.

