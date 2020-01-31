Live Now
Senate expected to vote on witnesses in Trump trial after 2 days of questioning

Indian forces kill 3 insurgents in Kashmir

Posted: / Updated:

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s security forces early Friday killed three insurgents in an exchange of gunfire on a highway in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

The encounter occurred early Friday after the police signaled a truck carrying the rebels to stop on the highway that links the Himalayan region’s two main cities, Srinagar and Jammu, according to a police statement.

Security forces shut the highway and were combing the area for one insurgent they believe was hiding nearby.

The statement said one police officer was injured when the rebels fired at Indian security forces.

India accuses Pakistan of arming and training insurgents who have been fighting for Kashmir’s independence from India or its merger with neighboring Pakistan since 1989.

Both India and Pakistan claim the Himalayan region, which is divided between the nuclear-armed rivals.

India and Pakistan have fought two wars over control of Kashmir since they won independence from British colonialists in 1947.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 1-31-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 1-31-20"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-31-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-31-20"

Furry Friday: Meet Chica The Chihuahua

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friday: Meet Chica The Chihuahua"

Slim Chickens & The Big Game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Slim Chickens & The Big Game"

Celebrating Second Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Celebrating Second Story"

College Basketball 1.30.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball 1.30.20"

Legacy-Minot wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy-Minot wrestling"

Linton-HMB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB"

Mandan Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Gymnastics"

Hettinger-Scranton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger-Scranton"

Capitol Renovations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capitol Renovations"

Biggest Fan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Biggest Fan"

Bismarck FF Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck FF Safety"

Task Force

Thumbnail for the video titled "Task Force"

United Way Luncheon

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way Luncheon"

Firefighters Fighting Cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Firefighters Fighting Cancer"

Thursday, January 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, January 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Caregiver Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caregiver Training"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/30"

MAFB Airman

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB Airman"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge