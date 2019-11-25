Live Now
WATCH: KX News at Noon

International team to investigate Bolivia’s violence

Posted: / Updated:

Bolivia’s interim President Jeanine Anez, left, poses for a picture after enacting a law to hold new elections in La Paz, Bolivia, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Bolivia is struggling to stabilize after weeks of anti-government protests and violence in which at least 30 people have been killed. Former president Evo Morales resigned on Nov. 10 after an election that the opposition said was rigged. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — International experts are in Bolivia to investigate the deadly violence that followed a disputed Oct. 20 vote and the resignation of former President Evo Morales.

Members of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights on Monday arrived in the central city of Sacaba, where nine Morales supporters were killed in a clash with security forces on Nov. 15.

Paulo Abrão, executive secretary of the Washington-based commission, says investigators are listening to all sides and will push authorities to “render justice, compensate victims and clarify the facts.”

At least 32 people died during protests since last month. Morales claimed victory in the election that international observers said was marred by irregularities.

Morales resigned and went into exile on Nov. 10.

Protests have eased and Bolivia’s interim government is calling for new elections.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Dyslexia Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dyslexia Grant"

Amber's Thanksgiving Day One Minute Forecast 11/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thanksgiving Day One Minute Forecast 11/28"

Thanksgiving Day: North Dakota Braces For A Snowstorm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Day: North Dakota Braces For A Snowstorm"

Career Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Career Day"

Bismarck vs Minot Junior Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck vs Minot Junior Hockey"

Black Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Black Friday"

Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobcats"

Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Madison Brown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Madison Brown"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Thanksgiving Drinking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Drinking"

Police on Duty

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police on Duty"

Healthy Eating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Healthy Eating"

Bell Ringers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bell Ringers"

Trinity Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trinity Health"

Dickens Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickens Festival"

Thanksgiving Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Safety"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (Supersized)

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (Supersized)"

Why Do We Even Have Snowstorms In The First Place?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why Do We Even Have Snowstorms In The First Place?"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/27"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge