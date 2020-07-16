IS bride to return to UK to fight for British citizenship

Posted: / Updated:

This undated photo shows Shamima Begum, one of three east London schoolgirls who traveled to Syria in 2015 to join the Islamic State group. Shamima Begum won the right Thursday July 16, 2020 to return to Britain to fight for the restoration of her citizenship, which was revoked on national security grounds. (PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — A U.K. woman who as a teenager ran away to join the Islamic State group won the right Thursday to return to Britain to fight for the restoration of her citizenship, which was revoked on national security grounds.

Shamima Begum was one of three east London schoolgirls who traveled to Syria in 2015. She resurfaced at a refugee camp in Syria and told reporters she wanted to come home, but was denied the chance after Former Home Secretary Sajid Javid revoked her citizenship.

He argued that she was Bangladeshi by descent and could go there.

She challenged the decision, arguing she is not the citizen of another country and that Javid’s decision left her stateless.

“Ms Begum is not afraid of facing British justice. She welcomes it,” her lawyer, Daniel Furner, said in a statement after the ruling. “But the stripping of her citizenship without a chance to clear her name is not justice — it is the opposite.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/16"

Thursday's Forecast: Sunny, hot & dry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: Sunny, hot & dry"

NDC JULY 16

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 16"

Golf Talk 7-15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Talk 7-15"

Baseball 7-15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball 7-15"

Donating Hair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Donating Hair"

Sandemic Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sandemic Volleyball"

Behavioral Health Calls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Behavioral Health Calls"

Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dr. Wynne on COVID-19 Positive Rate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne on COVID-19 Positive Rate"

New Coach for Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish college

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Coach for Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish college"

Home Schooling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Schooling"

Lights and Sirens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lights and Sirens"

STEM Camp

Thumbnail for the video titled "STEM Camp"

School Needs Smart Boards

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Needs Smart Boards"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/15"

Bridge Moving Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bridge Moving Day"

Williston Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Construction"

31:8 Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "31:8 Project"

MPS Plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPS Plan"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss