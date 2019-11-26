Israel charges extremist Jewish leader with incitement

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli prosecutors have charged the leader of a Jewish extremist group with incitement to violence and terrorism for inflammatory remarks about Palestinians.

Israel’s Justice Ministry said Tuesday that Bentzi Gopstein had made public “calls for committing acts of violence,” published “racially inciting” material and voiced support for Baruch Goldstein, a Jewish extremist who massacred 29 Muslim worshippers at Hebron’s Ibrahimi Mosque in 1994.

Gopstein is the leader of an anti-assimilation group that harasses Jewish-Arab couples. He is also a member of the radical Jewish Power party, which was barred earlier this year from running in parliamentary elections over his anti-Arab racism.

The Jewish Power party is comprised of hard-line religious nationalists who have cast themselves as successors to the outlawed Kahanist movement, which advocated the forced removal of Palestinians.

