Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6

It’s in the bananas: Portugal finds another big cocaine haul

Posted: / Updated:

A member of the police opens a packet with cocaine, as a large supply recently seized was displayed to the press at the Portuguese police headquarters in Lisbon, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. For the second time in twelve months, Portuguese police have discovered a large stash of cocaine concealed in a shipment of bananas from Latin America. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — For the second time in 12 months, Portuguese police discovered a large stash of cocaine concealed in a shipment of bananas from Latin America.

This time the haul was 825 kilograms with a street value of more than 30 million euros ($33 million). Last year, the seizure was 430 kilograms and worth around 15 million euros ($17 million).

Cocaine hidden in bananas from South America is not uncommon. Over the past year, authorities in the United States, China and Germany have found large quantities of cocaine concealed in banana shipments.

Portuguese detectives said Wednesday the highly pure cocaine was found in recent days inside boxes in northern Portugal. They say it was heading to other European countries. They declined to provide further details, saying the investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Feed Issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feed Issues"

Mandan Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Construction"

Wanted Murder Suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wanted Murder Suspect"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Balancing Goat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Balancing Goat"

Cold Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold Weather"

Logan Co Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Logan Co Crash"

The Australian Fires Put Into Perspective

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Australian Fires Put Into Perspective"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast"

Megha

Thumbnail for the video titled "Megha"

Winter White Party

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter White Party"

Wednesday Forecast: Scattered Snow & Strong Wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Scattered Snow & Strong Wind"

Turtle Lake Senate Youth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turtle Lake Senate Youth"

HS Basketball Jan. 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Basketball Jan. 7"

Boys HS Hockey Jan. 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Hockey Jan. 7"

Williams Co Flu

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williams Co Flu"

Blood Drives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blood Drives"

Century HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century HS Bball"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge