Jordan recalls ambassador to Israel to protest detentions

Posted: / Updated:

The border sign in the Naharayim park on Israel-Jordan border, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. The Naharayim park opened 25 years ago as a symbol of the landmark peace agreement between Israel and Jordan. Now, as the two countries mark a quarter century of official relations, the park and its “Isle of Peace” are being shuttered. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan on Tuesday announced it was recalling its ambassador to Israel for consultations to protest Israel’s detention of a pair of Jordanians who have been held without charges for the past two months.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi wrote on Twitter Tuesday that Jordan was taking the step because of Israel’s refusal “to heed our legitimate demands” to release the pair.

“We hold Israeli government responsible for the lives of our citizens whose health conditions have severely deteriorated in illegal arbitrary detention,” he said. “We will take all necessary legal & diplomatic measures to ensure their safe return home.”

The case has further soured what already is a tense relationship between the two countries, which marked the 25-year anniversary of their landmark peace agreement over the weekend.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said it was checking the Jordanian announcement with authorities in Amman.

Israel detained Heba al-Labadi on Aug. 20 and Abdul Rahman Miri on Sept. 2 as they entered the West Bank from Jordan.

Both are being held in administrative detention, an Israeli policy that allows the open-ended detentions of people suspected of security offenses without filing charges.

Supporters say that both are suffering from serious health problems. Labadi, 32, has been on a hunger strike for 37 days, and her lawyer, Raslan Mahajne, said her condition is poor.

Miri, 29, has been battling cancer since 2010 and requires regular check-ups, according to the Palestinian Commission of Detainees Affairs, which is assisting him.

Mahajne said an Israeli military court on Tuesday refused an appeal to release Miri. He said the court is expected to rule on al-Labadi’s appeal in the coming days.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold"

Kids Dieting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Dieting"

Keep Clean this Flu Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep Clean this Flu Season"

BSC Women's basketball team

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Women's basketball team"

Homeless Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless Children"

A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Fine Arts Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fine Arts Grant"

Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

BSC VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC VBall"

Macy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Century VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century VBall"

Independent Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent Living"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Parshall School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall School"

Parshall Security System

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall Security System"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge