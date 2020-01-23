Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Deputy uses stun gun to settle a beef between K9 and cow

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy responding to a burglary call in South Carolina was forced to settle a beef between his K9 and a spooked cow by using a stun gun.

Georgetown County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Pleasant Hill community on Wednesday when a K9 that was brought to the scene reportedly became “distracted” and bit a cow belonging to the property owners, a statement from the agency said. The officer was forced to stun the dog to prevent the cow from being seriously injured, the office said.

Reacting to the bite, the cow charged at the deputy and property owner, hitting them and causing minor injuries. After takingstockof the situation, the deputy placed the dog in his cruiser. None of the people or animals involved appeared to be seriously hurt, The Greenville News reported.

At the end of it all — the sheriff’s office determined the original burglary call was unfounded.

Pleasant Hill is about 43 miles (69 kilometers) west of Myrtle Beach.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

A foggy start on this Friday morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "A foggy start on this Friday morning"

MPD Chief Approaches Retirement

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPD Chief Approaches Retirement"

Mandan win Esports Championship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan win Esports Championship"

Jamestown-St. Mary's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jamestown-St. Mary's Basketball"

Boys HS Hockey 1.23.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Hockey 1.23.20"

HS Wrestling 1.23.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling 1.23.20"

Mandan Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Gymnastics"

Wilton-Wing Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilton-Wing Bball"

Legacy Girls Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Girls Bball"

Mandan Boys Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Boys Hockey"

Lost Parents Scholarship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lost Parents Scholarship"

Hearts for Hospice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hearts for Hospice"

Mt. Fargo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mt. Fargo"

United Way Donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way Donations"

Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Lincoln Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Water"

Shooting Drill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shooting Drill"

Breaking Barriers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Breaking Barriers"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/23"

Distracted Driving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Distracted Driving"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge